A demonstration was held today (Sunday, September 24) outside a hotel in Chichester following concerns that it may be used to house asylum seekers.

Protestors held placards outside the Chichester Park Hotel at Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett Road.

Today’s protest comes after thousands of residents in Chichester are backing a protest petition following the news.

On Wednesday (September 20), a joint statement was issued by West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council following comment on social media about the future of the Chichester Park Hotel.

The councils' statement did not name the hotel but was issued in response to questions about the Chichester Park.

It said: “West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council have recently been advised by the Home Office that a hotel in the Chichester area is being considered for use as contingency accommodation for people seeking asylum. Decisions around use of hotels and placements for those seeking asylum are made by the Home Office. We are not involved in the decision-making process.”

Earlier this week, a hotel spokesperson confirmed rumours of the sale of the hotel, saying it will no longer be accepting guests from September 26.

The petition, launched by David Phillips on Change.org, has been signed by nearly 2,000 people.

The petition states: “Apart from being a prestigious hotel in the city of Chichester, it is a venue used by locals and visitors alike with a pool, gym and wedding venue.

“Its closure means all staff will be losing their jobs, all gym and pool memberships will become null and void, and all venue bookings will be cancelled.”

Earlier this week, Chichester MP Gillian Keegan also spoke out against the news that the hotel could be used to house asylum seekers and refugees.

The Secretary of State for Education said the loss of a hotel could be bad news for Chichester, reiterating that, in her view, “the use of hotels as contingency accommodation is not the right solution for asylum seekers or the local community.

She said: “I share the concerns that have been raised over the repurposing of the hotel, particularly around a busy tourism season for Chichester and the impact that additional families will have on local services. I have raised these concerns with the Home Office and will continue to monitor the situation closely, to ensure that residents’ views are heard.

“I understand residents’ frustration that there was no local consultation and that employees of the hotel are concerned about the future of their employment.”

1 . chichester protest 1.JPG Protestors demonstrating outside the Chichester Park Hotel. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

