Locals said they were ‘dismayed’ to hear housebuilder Bellway had expressed interest in obtaining land bordering Peelings Lane for a new development.

A document entitled ‘Bellway Land’s Development Vision’ illustrated plans for 140 homes in the area.

The news was reportedly revealed in a community consultation held by Bellway in July this year.

In response, residents started action group ‘Leave Our Lane Alone’ (LOLA) to oppose the plans.

Michael Opreshko, LOLA spokesperson, said: “The [consultation] was well attended by villagers and people from the immediate vicinity.

"People attending the event made it clear that the development was not welcomed and could cause chaos to Westham Village, Peelings Lane and the general road infrastructure around the vicinity.

"Peelings Lane is a greatly valued community amenity, regularly used by pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders, and families for countryside walks.

"Ongoing development and urbanisation threaten to transform the village into a congested urban environment.”

LOLA and Friends of Peelings Lane led a protest through the area on Sunday, October 19 to make their feelings clear.

Dozens attended, holding signs that read ‘building on this lane will cause its users pain’ and ‘our wellbeing lives here, don’t bulldoze it!’.

Bellway has been approached for comment.

1 . Protest held over development fears in Westham Protest in Peelings Lane Photo: Contributed

2 . Protest held over development fears in Westham Westham residents protesting Photo: Contributed

3 . Protest held over development fears in Westham Bellway's development plans revealed at a community consultation Photo: Contributed