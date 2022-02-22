Protest planned for National Highways’ Arundel Bypass plans

SR2004272 Chichester Market Cross Pic Steve Robards SUS-200428-141815001

Campaigners against the Arundel Bypass grey route will be marching from the Cross to County Hall in Chichester at 10am on Thursday February 24, before the Communities, Highways, Environment and Scrutiny

Committee meeting at 10.30am, when the County Council response to the scheme is being decided, to demonstrate their opposition to National Highways’ plans.

In a statement, the campaigners said: “We want the County Council to agree that the National Highways’ consultation process has been flawed, with too much misleading or missing information, and that they have not satisfactorily met their agreed objectives.

“With the spiralling costs of the road (currently circa 0.5 £billion) and the decreasing Benefit to Cost ratio, campaigners want the County Council, MPs and decision makers to listen to those who will be most impacted.”

Sally Ward from Walberton Friends and Neighbours said, “We share a deep anxiety that National Highways are not listening to our very real concerns.

“We want to express our strong opposition to National Highways’ plans.”