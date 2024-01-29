Proud to visit the Proud Cabaret, Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex’s only Big Top circus school, the Hailsham-based East Sussex School of Circus Arts (ESSCA), which runs a wide variety of training courses covering all key circus performance skills, and a BTEC Level 3 in Circus and Performing Arts, took a group of current students to The Proud Cabaret Brighton to see a very special performance featuring alumni of the school.

Renato Pires, the Founder and Owner of ESSCA arranged for the visit. “Two of our alumni students, Abubakar Said and Nassor Said, were performing for the first time in the Brighton show and I thought it would be a wonderful experience for some of our current students to see their peers in action.

“Abubakar and Nassor graduated from ESSCA in 2022 and have been working in the Circus Industry ever since. Recently, in addition to Proud Cabaret Brighton, they have been part of Zippos Circus at London’s Winter Wonderland. They were performing in the must-see family favourite Christmas Show alongside an international line-up of award-winning Circus stars. The Christmas Show was such a success it was awarded The Gold Award,” Renato added.

Proud Cabaret Brighton brings the skill and class of Cabaret back to the stage with breathtaking performances of the highest calibre. A number of ESSCA past students have performed at The Proud Cabaret London, but Abubakar and Nassor were the first to take part in a spectacular cabaret at the Brighton venue.

East Sussex-born Ria Beckett, has always had a passion for gymnastics and trampolining – and has competed at a national level for many years. Now a student at ESSCA, Ria is training in a range of circus skills including Fire Breathing, Stilt Walking and the beautiful Aerial Silks.

Talking about seeing the spectacular show, ESSCA Ria said: “I feel very grateful to have had the opportunity to go and watch the acts at Proud Brighton. I thought they were amazing and as someone who hopes to perform there in the future, it was inspiring!”

Another ESSCA student who attended the Proud Brighton Show was Jada Lynch. Jada is doing a Circus Development Programme at ESSCA where she has built on her dance experience and background to learn new skills such as the Rola Bola. “This was my first time attending Proud Cabaret and it didn’t disappoint. I was so excited to see graduates from ESSCA and see, first hand, some of what they have achieved after doing the course I am currently taking.

“It was so inspirational watching their performances and witnessing how the audience reacted to their talent, it was exhilarating. I was also fortunate to see them set-up before the show began and see how fast they changed acts once the performances were underway. It was so professional,” Jada added.

“I’m hoping to be able to take more students to see the world renowned Cirque du Soleil in London. They have a breathtaking and spectacular show called ‘Alegria – In A New Light’ which is currently being performed at The Royal Albert Hall. It’s a remarkable fantasy tale around a former King’s Jester, Mr Fleur, who pictures himself as the legitimate heir to the throne.