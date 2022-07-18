£1,000 worth of criminal damage caused to Bognor Regis school's equipment

The youths climbed over the school gate at 11.30pm on July 14 and accessed the playground, where they damaged a sunshade in the school ‘Chill Out’ area.
In a letter sent to parents the following day, staff said the sunshade's canopy will need to be fully replaced.
A Sussex Police spokesperson has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them online or via 101, quoting serial number 503 of 18/07.
A spokesperson forom Barton's Primary School has asked residents living nearby to ‘stay vigilant’, adding “(the vandals) knew where to go and so we sincerely hope they are not ex-Barton’s children.
Opening in Lethaby Road, North Bersted in October 2014, the school broadly serves pupils from the new Bersted Park development and caters for students in reception, all the way up to year six.