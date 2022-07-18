£1,000 worth of criminal damage caused to Bognor Regis school's equipment

The youths climbed over the school gate at 11.30pm on July 14 and accessed the playground, where they damaged a sunshade in the school ‘Chill Out’ area.

In a letter sent to parents the following day, staff said the sunshade's canopy will need to be fully replaced.

A Sussex Police spokesperson has urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them online or via 101, quoting serial number 503 of 18/07.

A spokesperson forom Barton's Primary School has asked residents living nearby to ‘stay vigilant’, adding “(the vandals) knew where to go and so we sincerely hope they are not ex-Barton’s children.