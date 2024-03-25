Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money materialised after it was revealed that the Millionaire Street for March 23 was in Selsey, and the organisation had selected a local charity to receive a sizeable donation.

The first the team at Selsey RNLI knew of the donation was a phone call answered by Coxswain Rob Archibald who, alongside a handful of other crew members, had to keep the big news secret until People’s Postcode Lottery film crews arrived to shoot a celebratory video.

It comes as the wider RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, and not long after station staff signed a commemorative scroll containing the RNLI pledge.

Since opening in 1861, the lifeboat station has launched on 2,413 service calls, saving 607 lives. Neil Hopcraft, a navigator at the Selsey lifeboat station, told Postcode Lottery staff, that the lifeboat service is an ‘essential’ part of the community in Selsey: “It can be quite dangerous out there,” he said. “There are always going to be people out there who need our help. £100,000 is a phenomenal amount of money for a place like this, and it means we can do what we do best, and that’s saving lives at sea.”