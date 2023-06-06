The sun shone and the sparkling flowed whilst guests enjoyed ‘[email protected] the Saffrons 2023’ raising funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Friday, June 2.

There was entertainment by the MC, Roger Dakin, whilst guests enjoyed a delicious three course meal by Food Glorious Food accompanied by Sounds of Swing, an eighteen piece local big band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the raffle for ‘Wilma’ a fun electric Citroen Ami which was acquired through the generous sponsorship of Sussex Freemasons Community Charity, and won by one of the guests attending.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice raised £115,000 at a special fundraising event at the Saffrons in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “Congratulations to Phil Stokes who is the lucky winner of ‘Wilma’, the Citroen Ami. The raffle was drawn at The Saffrons and we were delighted to be able to present Phil with his prize. He is excited to get behind the wheel and we’ll be looking out for him driving around Eastbourne. Have fun Phil!

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the raffle to win the Ami and congratulations to everyone who won a prize. We have been in touch with the 2nd and 3rd prize winners and will be presenting their prizes very soon.

“Thanks to Sussex Freemasons Community Charity for supporting the Ami raffle and helping us to raise nearly £11,000 that will be able to go directly to supporting hospice care in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the 11th Lunch which is organised by a small group of volunteers whose aim is to not only hold a fabulous lunch but to also raise awareness for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the raffle for ‘Wilma’ a fun electric Citroen Ami which was acquired through the generous sponsorship of Sussex Freemasons Community Charity, and won by one of the guests attending.

Overall in excess of £100,000 profit was raised and Jayne McCarthy Chair of the Committee wished to thank not only all the guests who attended through their generosity and support but all those who made the lunch possible on the day

St Wilfrid’s provides support for people with any life-limiting illness towards the end of their lives.