£1,500 raised for Ukraine by Hailsham shoppers

Hailsham mayor, Councillor Paul Holbrook, spoke to shoppers about the ongoing war in Ukraine as he collected donations outside Waitrose, Asda and Tesco.

He was joined by county councillor Steve Murphy and district councillor Anne Blake-Coggins.

A spokesperson for Hailsham Town Council said, “It was a spur of the moment decision in response to the awful news coming out of the country.

SUS-220703-164842001

“Mayor Holbrook, joined by councillors Steve Murphy and Anne Blake-Coggins, stood outside Waitrose, Asda and Tesco stores for five hours.

“The reaction of local residents was amazing, and together they managed to raise £1585.62.”

The money will now be paid to the Disasters Emergency Committee, an umbrella group of 15 charities that aims to rise money quickly in times of crisis.

The spokesperson added, “Everyone who we spoke to on Saturday, young or old, were appalled by the situation in Ukraine.

“They seemed obviously pleased that Hailsham is doing something to help.”