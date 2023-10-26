£15,000 grant for Bognor Regis Sailing Club as plans to transform changing rooms develop
The “pivotal” changing room refit is intended to make the space more accessible and inclusive. Plans consist of an internal changing room redesign so that it better suits the team’s needs, a family/ disabled toilet and changing room, and the resolution of a consistent issue with damp.
Club bosses say the changing rooms were last renovated several years ago, and are no longer fit for purpose. They are not accessible to disabled members, and it is not currently practical for children to get changed and showered at the same time as adults, due to the lack of distinct facilities. Between that and the recurring issue with damp under the flooring, they believe the upgrades are “desperately” needed.
An estimated £65,000 is required to complete the renovation and, over several years of steadfast community fundraising, the sailors have already raised several thousand under the power of their own oars.
But, even with the grant, the sum total only comes to £30,000, and the sailing club is still some ways away from being able to enact its vision. Keen to update the facilities as soon as possible, organisers have called all hands to the deck in one big push to the final figure.
“Members and supporters of the Bognor Regis Sailing Club are encouraged to join hands in this endeavour, contributing towards a facility that will not only benefit its members but will also serve as a welcoming hub for the entire community and encourage the next generation of sailors and water users to engage in the sport,” a spokesperson said.
Ultimately, it will prove hard for the club to raise the money it needs without some kind of extra financial support. As a note at the end of the fundraiser makes clear: “We are a non-profit making organisation and our income covers our outgoings with very little left over. For us to raise the amount of money needed for the vital update would take us a very long time and we need them updated as soon as possible.”