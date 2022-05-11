£184m EuroMillions draw: Why we may never know if the UK winner of the record jackpot comes from Sussex

The draw, which took place on Tuesday, May 10, has created the UK’s biggest-ever National Lottery winner, according to a spokesperson from the lottery.

The previous record was held by an anonymous ticket-holder who banked £170 million in October 2019.

A spokesperson from Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said, “As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the games rules terms and conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

“Subject to validation the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.”

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, celebrated the ‘incredible news’.

He said, “Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve now received a claim.

“Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

Why we may never know if the UK winner is from Sussex?

The spokesperson added, “Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

“There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.”

The UK ticket-holder to a £109 million EuroMillions win back in February also decided to remain anonymous.

The spokesperson said, “In 2021, five UK ticket-holders banked an incredible EuroMillions jackpot win including one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, who scooped an amazing £122.5 million jackpot prize in April which was then followed by another anonymous ticket-holder banking a £111 million jackpot in June.”