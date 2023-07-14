Generous fundraisers have dug deep to hand over £3,600 at a charity event to help a brave four-year-old Bognor Regis boy fighting cancer.

Friends and family of Huey Stairs raised the money at an auction and raffle held at Seasons, Bognor Regis Town FC, on Thursday night.

Rocks grandee Jack Pearce was on hand to lead proceedings with items up for grabs including a signed shirt from England and Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka, boxing gloves from former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and a meet and greet with the stars of A League of Their Own, kindly donated by Jamie Redknapp.

Huey, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment, has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer, a rare type of the disease that makes up of six per cent of all childhood cancer.

Huey Stairs

The charity push is being led by grandmother Vicky and the aim is to raise money to help support the family during the Huey's Cancer Journey campaign.

She said: "It was incredible to see around 100 people gather to support this amazing cause and we are so grateful to all those who played their part. The generosity is astounding and we really can't thank everyone enough.

"Thanks to Jack Pearce and Bognor Regis Town for staging the event and to all of those who have supported us along the way. We still have a number of high-profile auction items remaining and plan to raise even more money in the near future – it's very much an ongoing campaign as Huey undergoes his treatment."

Mum Rachel Murray said: "The support from everyone has been amazing. Extra special thanks to Vicky, Jez Burton for organising most of it and also massive thanks to Max Burton for helping sell lots of raffles tickets -- you've all gone above and beyond to help us."