Horsham District Council has forecast a £380,000 overspend on its budget for 2023/24.

The figures were shared by Mark Baynham, cabinet member for finance & resources, during a cabinet meeting on Thursday (November 23).

Mr Baynham said: “This is largely due to a higher than anticipated pay settlement, general inflationary pressures and some extra spending.

“This is partly countered by increased income from our capital investments since interest have risen.

“But we will keep this anticipated deficit under close review, noting that historically our past deficits have tended to narrow over the second half of the year.”

Cabinet members recommended a number of service charge increases, which are expected to be approved at the next meeting of the full council.

If given the nod, from April 1 2024 the cost of a garden waste subscription will rise from £49 to £54 per bin.

A day pass for Piries Place car park will rise from £5.50 to £8.80 from February 1 2024, £7.30 at Swan Walk, and from £3.95 to £5.60 at the Forum car parks.

And, subject to full council approval, the Council Tax Support grant will stay at £195 in 2024/25, despite the authority anticipating some loss of funding for the scheme.

Mr Baynham said there were some ‘big ticket items coming down the line’ when it came to the Medium Term Financial Strategy up to 2029/30.

As well as the introduction of a food waste collection from March 2026, the refurbishment and decarbonisation of The Capitol theatre and four leisure centres will cost an estimated £25m.

He added: “Forecasts are, of course, based on our best worked assumptions. These are likely to be less accurate the further into the future we go.

“So the medium term is very uncertain but it’s still reasonable to assume a steadily worsening bottom line as we reach 2025 and beyond.