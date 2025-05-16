£4 million house is up for grabs in East Preston prize draw sponsored by Eddie Redmayne - here's what life in the village is like

The beachside pad is worth £4 million.

A beachside property worth £4 million is up for grabs as part of a new prize draw in East Preston– but what is life in the village really like?

To find out, the team here at Sussex World took a trip down to the coast, where we found a small, tightknit community with lots to offer, and a deep love of the sea.

Jeanette, who works part-time at seafront cafe Salt, said East Preston has introduced her to a whole new world of friendship and fun. “Ever since I packed up full-time work, I’ve met a group of friends who I never knew before and we swim – usually in Rustington, but here too – and now I’m training for the Isle of Wight to Solent swim in seven weeks time.

"The sense of community here is fantastic. There’s a new boardwalk here to help people access the beach, and the money was raised by the community itself.”

Melanie, who owns and operates the Salt Kiosk, which opens from April to October, had many of the same things to say: “The community here is amazing. We’ve got festivals in the summer, stuff going on at Christmas; the yarnbombers decorate the village and make it look fantastic. There’s loads to do for every age group and it’s an amazing place to live. Everyone’s friendly, and it’s so easy to make friends and get involved.”

Turns out Arun District Council agrees. Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson said: “Arun is a wonderful place to live, work and visit and we are delighted that Omaze has chosen this area for one of their competition prizes. The area is home to many different people who make up our exciting and vibrant communities. We would encourage anyone to visit and see what we have to offer. There’s something for all budgets!

The four-bedroom property comes with £250,000 cash, panoramic sea views and direct beach access, as well as a Skarsgard wood surround hot tub and all of its own furniture, so the lucky winner of the prize draw will be able to enjoy their new home straight away.

Organised by Omaze, the prize draw is all part of an attempt to support the MND Association, which supports people with Motor Neurone Disease; a fatal, rapidly progressing neurological disease which affects the brain and spinal cord, changing how people walk, talk, drink and breathe over time.

To find out more, view the terms and conditions and get involved, visit http://omaze.co.uk/pages/sussex