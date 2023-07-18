More than £418,000 has been allocated to help with homelessness in Wealden.

The Homelessness Prevention Grant, financed by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, provides funding for local authorities to reduce the risk of homelessness across the district.

Wealden District Council will use the money to continue to deliver prevention services to meet general homelessness pressures, and to provide homelessness prevention support to Ukraine refugees.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, more than 1,671 Ukraine refugees are being hosted in East Sussex and 728 in Wealden.

More than £418,000 has been allocated to help with homelessness in Wealden. Picture: Wealden District Council

Councillor Rachel Milward, part of the ‘Alliance for Wealden’, Green Party Councillor for Hartfield and portfolio holder for Housing and Benefits, said, “This additional funding that has been allocated to the council will allow the continuation of support we provide to prevent vulnerable households from becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness.