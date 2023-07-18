NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

£418,000 allocated to prevent homelessness in Wealden district

More than £418,000 has been allocated to help with homelessness in Wealden.
By Sam Pole
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST

The Homelessness Prevention Grant, financed by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, provides funding for local authorities to reduce the risk of homelessness across the district.

Wealden District Council will use the money to continue to deliver prevention services to meet general homelessness pressures, and to provide homelessness prevention support to Ukraine refugees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, more than 1,671 Ukraine refugees are being hosted in East Sussex and 728 in Wealden.

Most Popular
More than £418,000 has been allocated to help with homelessness in Wealden. Picture: Wealden District CouncilMore than £418,000 has been allocated to help with homelessness in Wealden. Picture: Wealden District Council
More than £418,000 has been allocated to help with homelessness in Wealden. Picture: Wealden District Council

Councillor Rachel Milward, part of the ‘Alliance for Wealden’, Green Party Councillor for Hartfield and portfolio holder for Housing and Benefits, said, “This additional funding that has been allocated to the council will allow the continuation of support we provide to prevent vulnerable households from becoming homeless or threatened with homelessness.

“It will also provide a smooth transition for Ukrainian families going into privately rented accommodation and provide advice and support for guests faced with homelessness.”

Related topics:UkraineRussia