£4m upgrade to sewage works near Horsham 'will improve water quality'

A £4million upgrade has been carried out at a sewage works near Horsham to improve water quality.

Southern Water says that the works at Slinfold water treatment site are helping to remove more phosphorous and ‘other tiny contaminants from flows – ensuring the water that leaves the works is cleaner than ever before.’

It says the works will help to improve the health of local rivers and streams.

The upgrade included installing new equipment, creating a new filtration plant and increasing the capacity of the treatment works so it can treat more flows at peak times and after heavy rainfall. This, it says, will make storm overflows much less likely.

Southern Water project manager Robin Woodward said: “This is another important step in improving the health of our local rivers and streams. It’s part of our wider commitment to raising water quality across the region.”

Southern Water provides water services to 2.7 million customers and wastewater services to 4.7 million customers across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.