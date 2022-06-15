£75 million non-motorised path project on A27 on course to be completed in November

Construction began in March 2020 on a 13km long path for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders between Firle and Polegate to improve key junctions along the A27.

Additional traffic signals at the Gainsborough Lane junction and new and upgraded crossings at Wilmington and Firle have also been installed.

National Highways project lead, Cristina Bucur, said: “Our team have been working incredibly hard to overcome challenges and deliver this project.

Signs on the new crossing at Firle

"Our new path will improve links to the communities along A27 between Firle and Polegate, will improve access to South Downs National Park and provide an alternative and sustainable way of travel.

"We are on course to open the new path – along with the rest of the scheme – in November.”

The A27 East of Lewes is one of a package of four schemes to reduce congestion on the road between Lewes and Polegate which suffers below average journey times, with congestion and collisions a regular cause of long delays.

According to The National Highways – pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders were also not fully catered for with insufficient crossing points and poor east-west connections.

Construction progress of the nexw combined non-motorised path

Along with the new combined cycle and footpath, the scheme includes a host of other environmental benefits – including a total of 3,025 new trees 32,000 plants planted along the route, to create new hedgerows providing habitat for local dormice and many other protected species.

The path is expected to be completed in November.