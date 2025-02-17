Public consultation launched as controversial plans to make Sussex a mayoral authority develop

Sussex residents have been invited to have their say on plans to make the region a mayoral authority next year.

If plans go ahead, central government will combine elements of East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council and Brighton and Hove City Council to develop the new authority, changing the nature of political representation enjoyed by residents.

The plans were announced earlier this year, not long after the publication of the government white paper on Devolution in December 2024, which set out plans to, according to the government, move power out and away from Westminster and back into smaller communities up and down the country. If approved, the first Mayor of Sussex could be elected as early as May next year.

As part of the plans, the government is seeking views from those living and working in the area who feel they might be affected by the change of government structure. Launched this week, the consultation continues until April 13 and seeks further information as to the potential impact of a mayoral authority on the area.

One of five other regions placed on a devolution fast-track, if plans go ahead, Sussex could be one of the first areas in the country to enforce the new measures.

What would a combined unitary authority look like?

The new devolved authority would be christened the Sussex and Brighton Combined County Authority, and each participating council would appoint two representatives to be constituent members from their ranks, and the mayor themselves would be directly elected by local government electors across East and West Sussex and Brighton.

Constituent members will be the decision-making arm of the mayoral authority, and issues will be decided via majority vote – including the mayor – meaning each new policy will need at least four out of seven votes in order to be approved. The constituent councils of the combined authority will not feature representation from the district council level, but district councils are invited to participate as non-constituent members and serve on committees.

Based on the powers and funding afforded to the proposed unitary council, it’s believed this new form of local government could reshape Sussex in a number of vital areas. “New transport powers, including through the Mayoral Combined County Authority becoming the Local Transport Authority, could make it easier for people to commute and travel around Sussex and Brighton,” a government spokesperson said.

"On buses, the Mayoral Combined County Authority could decide to pursue opportunities across the whole area such as a single ‘enhanced partnership’ or ‘bus franchising’. This could improve public transport provision and enable more people to access a wider pool of job opportunities.”

Residents have also been told that the new unitary authority could tailor training and support for adults out of work to the kinds of employment available in each part of the two counties, deliver new housing, attract investment and lead the way in nature recovery strategies.

It is also felt that, since the elected Mayor will take a seat at the Prime Minister’s Council of Nations, as well as the national Mayoral council, Sussex will have a hotline to central government, with a chance to meaningfully influence national policy.