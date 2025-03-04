Public exhibition to be held over plans for 265 new homes in West Sussex town
Horsham District Council granted planning approval last year for the housing on land north of Glebe Farm in Kings Barn Lane, Steyning.
Now the developers plan to submit an application for approval of ‘reserved matters’ – the design and layout of the new homes.
Meanwhile, development company Vistry Homes is to hold a public consultation and exhibition of the proposals at The Steyning Centre on March 15.
The plans for the new homes sparked a flood of objections from residents when they were first revealed. An action group was formed and a meeting held protesting at the use of the greenfield site and the impact the development would have on the town.
Horsham District Council received more than 180 letters of objection – as well as more than 120 letters of support. Many local residents said they preferred a number of smaller, spread out developments rather than such a large number of houses in one place.
The public exhibition is being held on Saturday March 15 from 10am-4pm at The Steyning Centre in Fletchers Croft.
