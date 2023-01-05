The public inquiry set to take place regarding a 200 new housing development in Nutbourne has been postponed.

An independent planning inspector was due to look at the plans for two developments on the land north of A259 Flat Farm and the land east of Broad Road, both in Nutbourne.

The first development north of A259 Flat Farm has seen planning permission put in for 68 new homes and a second for land east of Broad Road for up to 132 dwellings. The plans, however were rejected due to environmental and sewage concerns.

However the inquiry has been postponed due to a ‘critical illness issue’.

In a statement on Chichester District Council’s website, the council wrote: “Please be aware that if you were interested in attending the Public Inquiry for the Pallant Homes Appeals relating to planning applications at Flat Farm and Broad Road (Chidham and Hambrook Parish), this inquiry has unfortunately been postponed. We apologise for the inconvenience if you had made plans to attend over the next three weeks.

“If you have previously commented on the relevant planning applications, or were present at the meeting yesterday and provided your contact details, our team will be in touch with you when the date and location of the rescheduled inquiry have been set. If not, and you would like to be notified of this information too, please email us at [email protected]