The public are being invited to view the designs submitted by four shortlisted artists which are on display in Horsham Museum and Art Gallery from today (February 20) to April 6.

People are invited to vote in order of preference on how each design concept best meets the criteria set out by the commissioning panel. The artists have presented their different designs in the form of scale models; sketches showing their impression of how the artwork will look when in place on the designated site in Horsham Park; and a statement of their approach to the criteria set for the design.

The designs can also be viewed online and voted on via a dedicated page on Horsham District Council's website at https://www.horsham.gov.uk/shelley-memorial-vote

The artists were asked to produce a concept design that represents: A high-quality artwork in an abstract or representational sculptural form; An interpretation of the spirit/essence of Shelley and his work, with particular reference to his Romantic and radical philosophy; An artwork that enhances and connects with the environment in which it will stand.

The result of the public vote will inform the Shelley Memorial Project’s judging panel for the winning public artwork.

The Shelley Memorial Project was formed in 2018 to celebrate and commemorate the life and work of Horsham's most famous citizen and his connection with the historical market town.

Shelley Memorial Project chairman David Hidesaid: “We are delighted that we can now open the public vote for our permanent memorial to Shelley and engage more broadly with the general public to select a great public artwork, as a lasting source of pride and inspiration to our local community and beyond. The memorial will also celebrate Horsham's place in our national cultural heritage.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved and go along to Horsham Museum to cast your votes or to vote online.”

The Shelley Memorial Project has secured the support of Horsham District Council which has agreed to the installation of the selected memorial at the centre of Horsham Park.

1 . Bronze figure David A Annand – a simple design sculpture of a stainless-steel chaise-longue on an art deco cloud design with a bronze figure of Shelley reclining and reading. Photo: Contributed

2 . 'Ode to the West Wind' The Broadbent Studio – a memorial which celebrates Shelley’s poem ‘Ode to the West Wind’ featuring a metal sculpture which sees the energising autumn wind shaking up waves, clouds and leaves. Photo: Contributed

3 . Enduring legacy Robert Ward – a group of three different sculptures set in front of mirrored surfaces to reflect, both literally and metaphorically, Shelley’s enduring legacy. Photo: Contributed

4 . Philosophies and vision Vincent Gray – a neo-classical design with a quill, reflecting Shelley’s philosophies and vision. Photo: Contributed