Friends of Motcombe Pool will be outside the pool from 10am-1pm on Saturday (April 2).

The site has failed to reopen since it was closed due to covid restrictions in 2020.

A spokesperson for the group said, “The purpose of the day is to share your views, find out how you can contribute to the future of the pool and meet other Friends of Motcombe Pool.

Motcombe Pool

“Encourage your friends and neighbours to drop by too. We look forward to seeing you there.”