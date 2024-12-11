Public opinion sought on changes to plans for hundreds of new homes on prime Horsham site

Public opinion is being sought on changes to plans for the construction of hundreds of new homes on a prime Horsham site.

The new homes are being earmarked for construction at Horsham Enterprise Park – the site of the former pharmaceutical company Novartis – off Parsonage Road.

Developers Lovell and Muse are to hold a drop-in event tomorrow (Thursday December 12) at the Roffey Millenium Hall in Crawley Road, Horsham, to explain the proposals. They are asking for public feedback to be given to them by December 22.

West Sussex County Council – which owns the Enterprise Park site – announced recently that developers had originally planned to build 260 new homes on the site, along with shops and offices. But it said that there is no longer any call for new office space and that it was proposed to build more houses instead – although no planning application has yet been submitted.

An artist's impression of what the development could look like

Now developers Muse and Lovell – part of Morgan Sindall Group – are outlining how they plan to progress the development. The Lovell part of the project will include the retention of the locally listed Art Deco tower near the centre of the site which, it says, will become a focal point for around 211 of the proposed new homes.

It says it will provide ‘high-quality new homes, ranging from one-bed apartments to larger four-bed family homes.’

With funding support from Homes England, the Muse part of the development now aims to build 244 affordable homes ‘as part of a high-quality residential development that seamlessly integrates with the Lovell project and delivers wider public benefits, including new open spaces and biodiversity enhancements.’

The developers say that the development will ‘generate substantially fewer vehicle movements when compared to the mixed-use development that was previously proposed.’

Separate access points are being proposed with access to the Lovell project via Wimblehurst Road and access to the Muse project via a new access point off Parsonage Road.

A separate, dedicated pedestrian access is planned further to the east along Parsonage Road, to enable access to open spaces proposed along the eastern boundary of the Muse site.

Separate planning applications for the Lovell and the Muse sites will be submitted because, they say, “a ‘dual’ application approach is essential to maximise the level of affordable housing that can be delivered and enable a phased water neutrality solution to unlock the site for development. Muse’s mission is to deliver 100 per cent affordable housing on its site.”