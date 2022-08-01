Public spat erupts over plans for new McDonald's in Billingshurst

Arguments are raging with many raising objections amid fears of traffic and litter chaos – while others are adopting the fast food chain’s slogan and are just ‘lovin’ it.’

Landowners Dunmoore Group are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to site the new branch on the partially-built Billingshurst Business Park.

How the new Billingshurst McDonald's could look

A previous application was turned down but now McDonald’s say that they have addressed concerns that were raised over the original application.

But the re-submitted application has renewed a squabble among villagers over whether or not it should be built.

While some say ‘bring it on’ others are concerned about its effect on the environment and say it would be detrimental to other food outlets in the village.

Many have been speaking out on social media. One criticised one of the council’s previous objections that it would spoil the look of the edge of the village, saying “it will not harm the street scene as that has already been harmed by the warehouse type build already there. Just look at the appalling landscaping at the approach to the village.”

Others are concerned about a build-up of traffic in the area with a new Lidl and Costa opening soon at the business park.

One said it would “be the death of the village/town. Heart and soul been ripped out already.”

Another said: “One thing that McDonald’s do create is the opportunity for customers to deposit a huge amount of litter around the parks and hedgerows within approximately a five mile radius of its takeaways.”

Another agreed: “Think of all the litter and traffic ruining our village environment. And bad news for small independent businesses who already sell burgers.”

But another defended McDonald’s, saying: “McDonald’s aren’t responsible for littering, lazy people are.”

And many also said they were looking forward to McDonald’s opening a drive-thru in the area.

“We all need to suport this one this time,” said one.