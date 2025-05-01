Public survey launched over proposals for new Horsham town council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public survey is being launched to ask people in Horsham for their views on forming a new town council.

Horsham District Council is launching the survey because of proposals to disband district and county councils as part of local government reorganisation.

A spokesperson said: “The Government has recently proposed that local government is reorganised, which would mean that Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council would cease to exist.

“Instead, a new unitary authority council would be formed which would be responsible for all the main services currently managed by HDC and WSCC.

The Horsham area which could be represented by a new town council

“Moving to a large unitary authority means the future of facilities such as the current HDC managed bandstands, the War Memorial, Hills Farm Cemetery, the museum and art gallery, its community halls, Horsham Park, and its allotments would be decided by a large organisation possibly not based in the Horsham area.

“Horsham town is unique in Horsham district in that many services and community facilities that are otherwise managed by parish councils, are managed by HDC. A newly formed Horsham Town Council could however take over running these services.

“A new town council is one way to ensure that Horsham town services and community facilities are managed from Horsham.

“A town council comprised of locally elected people would support central Horsham. The town council could represent local views to any newly-formed larger unitary authority so that decisions could be taken to suit local needs.”

And in a direct message to residents, the spokesperson added: “Please take the time to tell us what you think, as your opinion is important to us and will help shape our proposals for Horsham town’s future.

“We welcome responses from those who live or work in the town centre area, or who have any other interest in the town centre.”

For more information about the development of a town council see:

The survey can be completed here: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/consultations

The public consultation starts today (May 1) and ends on June 16.