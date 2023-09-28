BREAKING
Pubs from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide

Pubs and breweries in Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton featured in this year’s edition of the Good Beer Guide, joining a selection of the country’s best boozers.
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST

Produced by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best selling beer and pub guide, representing some of the very best of the UK hospitality industry.

Read on for a list of some of the pubs from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton which made this year’s guide. For the full list, you’ll have to buy the guide itself.

The 2024 edition features a bespoke cover design and foreword by Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, who calls the guide “a clarion call to get involved, to go local, to preserve humanity and courtesy in our Pubs, not have them turned into mere alcohol cash machines.”

A grand total of 4,500 pubs, bars and clubs are featured in this year’s guide, including some 62 pubs and 32 breweries in West Sussex. All pubs have been selected by unpaid volunteers up and down the country. Each entry comes with a brief description of the pub and provides details of regular beers which can be traced to local breweries.

This year’s guide contains 82 new breweries, and 910 pubs, despite challenging conditions in the industry over the last few years.

One of two pubs to feature in Bognor Regis, The Waverley was praised for its gorgeous sea views and cosy interior.

1. Bognor Regis: The Waverley

The guide called Chichester's The Bell Inn 'a cosy and comfortable city local, with a traditional ambience enhanced by exposed brickwork, wood panelling and beams.

2. Chichester: The Bell Inn

Local favourite The George Inn was also featured on the list, praised for its cosy enclosed garden and traditional two bar set-up.

3. Felpham: The George Inn

The local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2015-17 was, of course, a must for this year's guide. The Inglenook was praised for its large garden and an 'excellent selection' of real ales.

4. Pagham: The Inglenook

