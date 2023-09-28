Pubs from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide
Produced by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the Good Beer Guide is the UK’s best selling beer and pub guide, representing some of the very best of the UK hospitality industry.
Read on for a list of some of the pubs from Bognor Regis, Chichester and Littlehampton which made this year’s guide. For the full list, you’ll have to buy the guide itself.
The 2024 edition features a bespoke cover design and foreword by Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, who calls the guide “a clarion call to get involved, to go local, to preserve humanity and courtesy in our Pubs, not have them turned into mere alcohol cash machines.”
A grand total of 4,500 pubs, bars and clubs are featured in this year’s guide, including some 62 pubs and 32 breweries in West Sussex. All pubs have been selected by unpaid volunteers up and down the country. Each entry comes with a brief description of the pub and provides details of regular beers which can be traced to local breweries.
This year’s guide contains 82 new breweries, and 910 pubs, despite challenging conditions in the industry over the last few years.