Pulborough brewery to open new tap room

Andy Hepworth of Hepworth & Co Brewery Ltd. at South of England Show

Hepworth & Co’s new Tap Room will be a space to enjoy great food and drink, including the full range of Hepworth's award-winning beers, as well as music and events.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tap Room is the latest investment in the site by Hepworth, following the recent installation of a state-of-the-art canning line, amongst other developments.

It will be located at the brewery on Stane St, Pulborough.