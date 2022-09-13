Pulborough brewery to open new tap room
A Sussex brewery is opening a new Tap Room on September, 15, in Pulborough.
Hepworth & Co’s new Tap Room will be a space to enjoy great food and drink, including the full range of Hepworth's award-winning beers, as well as music and events.
The Tap Room is the latest investment in the site by Hepworth, following the recent installation of a state-of-the-art canning line, amongst other developments.
It will be located at the brewery on Stane St, Pulborough.
hepworthbrewery.co.uk