Pulborough brewery to open new tap room

A Sussex brewery is opening a new Tap Room on September, 15, in Pulborough.

By Megan O'Neill
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:31 pm
Andy Hepworth of Hepworth & Co Brewery Ltd. at South of England Show
Hepworth & Co’s new Tap Room will be a space to enjoy great food and drink, including the full range of Hepworth's award-winning beers, as well as music and events.

The Tap Room is the latest investment in the site by Hepworth, following the recent installation of a state-of-the-art canning line, amongst other developments.

It will be located at the brewery on Stane St, Pulborough.

hepworthbrewery.co.uk

