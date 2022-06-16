Pulborough Garden Centre raises £25,000 for children's hospice charity

Pulborough Garden Centre, and its sister centres in the British Garden Centres group, became a Platinum Partner of the Greenfingers Charity in January 2022, pledging to raise at least £25,000 before the charity's 25th anniversary in 2024.

The first milestone has already been achieved, and TV Presenter and charity Patron, David Domoney, was presented with a cheque at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 by Amy and Abigail Stubbs – daughters of the company’s joint founders.

Amy Stubbs, said: “It’s amazing to see our centres create awareness and raise money for Greenfingers. This charity means a lot to us, and we support them in everything they do. This money raised will only go on to help them create more magical gardens for children's hospices”.

Abigail Stubbs, Amy Stubbs, Linda Petrons, David Domoney

The garden centre has raised this money through a series of events this year, including their participation in the national Garden Re-Leaf Day on Friday, March 18. This is a day dedicated to raising money and awareness of the work carried out by the charity and is widely supported by the gardening industry.

A further £5,000 was raised during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show from the sales of the new Hydrangea Red Butterfly, which was exclusively available to visitors at the show.

This is the new signature British Garden Centres plant and £10 from each sale was donated to the charity.

David Domoney, said: “As a Patron, it was a great pleasure to receive this wonderful donation on behalf of Greenfingers Charity. The support of the entire British Garden Centre family really will make a tremendous difference to the work of the charity and in turn the families and carers who spend time in Greenfingers gardens.”