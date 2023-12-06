Puppy abandoned by side of the road in Chichester

The RSPCA is investigating after an underweight puppy was dumped by a roadside in Chichester.

The seven-month-old spaniel was severely underweight and dirty.

The seven-month-old spaniel cross was found by a member of the public on Hook Lane on 14 November. She was taken to a local vet for treatment and the incident was reported to the RSPCA. The brown and white puppy was microchipped but the registered owner said he sold her five months ago. The RSPCA have been unable to trace the new owner.

Inspector Andrew Kirby is investigating. He said: “It is really sad that she was dumped in this way - she was severely malnourished and anything could have happened to her. When the vets weighed her she was only 2kg.

“We are keen to find out more information about how she came to be in this condition and why she was dumped and are urging anyone who knows anything to get in touch with us.

“Sadly we are dealing with more unwanted pets which is why we launched our Join the Christmas Rescue campaign and hope the public will support us to help more animals like this poor puppy.

If you have information, please contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1184877.”

The puppy has been named ‘Puppacino’ and has since been rehomed. New figures show animal abandonment incidents have soared to a shocking three-year high as the RSPCA warns unwanted pets face a bleak winter.

Already this year, up to the end of October, the animal welfare charity has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.

The RSPCA is raising awareness of the shocking reality facing abandoned and neglected pets this festive season - with the launch of its new Christmas film. You can Join the Christmas Rescue and help the RSPCA be there for animals as neglect and abandonment soars.