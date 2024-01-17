A high-quality news app has been launched providing superb news, features, and arts and culture, and community sports results, for Chichester, Bognor Regis and the Midhurst & Petworth area.

The app features in-depth coverage of news, culture, sport and more, as well as an offline reading list, puzzles and dark mode

The new digital service has been created by the Chichester Observer newspaper group – which is part of Sussex World – and is designed to give residents the very best online reading experience.

There are very few advertisements on the site and they are all local. The articles are written by our team of expert professional journalists led by Phil Hewitt, Steve Bone, Sam Morton, Henry Bryant and Connor Gormley. Clubs and societies can also submit their own reports to the app.

Editor In Chief Gary Shipton said: “I’m delighted to announce the launch of the Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst & Petworth Observer digital app on Apple and Google Android platforms.

"Packed with exclusive, all-local content and delivered with an ultra-fast, ad-light browsing experience, our new premium app experience is, quite simply, the best way to read expert local journalism from the team at the Chichester Observer online.

“Quality, well-researched local journalism costs money to produce and we firmly believe that the way to safeguard its future in our community is by providing readers in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Midhurst & Petworth with the best possible digital product and not overwhelming them with intrusive, low-quality advertising."

He said that the area had always been renowned for delivering quality – whether in the arts notably through the Chichester Festival Theatre, Goodwood or global businesses such as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“This is a wonderful place in which to live and work,” Mr Shipton added. “The environment and the cultural scene are without parallel. We believe this new digital reading experience perfectly matches the aspirations of local people.”

In recent years local journalism has been under enormous financial pressure which has resulted in online stories being overwhelmed with pop-up advertising. This app is completely different – moving the dial back to the halcyon days of local newspapers.

You can support what we do with a digital subscription to the app from less that £1 per week (£3.99 a month) and try it completely free for your first month. If you buy an annual subscription after your free trial month it will cost only £29.99.

Apple users can find the app in the App Store here and Android users can download from the Google Play store here.

“I do hope you will support us. In becoming a subscriber you will help to protect the Observer’s renowned quality journalism,” Mr Shipton said.

You can also contribute your own community reports to the app and to the newspaper. Simply log on to the Your World portal and select Sussex World from the menu.