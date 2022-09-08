The Queens visit to Chichester in 2017.

The Queen was the longest reigning monarch, having celebrated her platinum jubilee in 2022, she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

Princess Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London.

She was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth.

She was christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary at Buckingham Palace on May 29 that year in a private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen grew up in London and in 1930 her sister Princess Margaret was born.

When she was six her parents took over Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park as their own country home.

In 1936 Princess Elizabeth’s grandfather King George V died, his eldest son became King Edward VIII, but before the end of the year he decided to give up the throne in order to marry Mrs Wallis Simpson.

When he abdicated the Princesses father acceded to the throne as King George VI. This meant that Princess Elizabeth was first in line to the throne.

At the height of the Blitz in 1940 the Princesses were moved to Windsor Castle for their own safety where they spent most of the war years.

She also carried out her first public duties during the Second World War.

Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret were educated at home, when her father became King and Princess Elizabeth became presumptive (first in line to the throne) and started to study constitutional history and law as preparation for her future role.

She was instructed in religion by the Archbishop of Canterbury and learnt French from a number of French and Belgian governesses. Princess Elizabeth also studied art and music, learned to ride, and became a strong swimmer. She won the Children's Challenge Shield at London's Bath Club when she was thirteen.

Princess Elizabeth enrolled as a Girl Guide when she was eleven, and later became a Sea Ranger.

Princess Elizabeth met Prince Philip at a wedding of his cousin Princess Marina of Greece in 1934.

They got engaged in July 9, 1947 and were married in Westminister Abbey on November 20, 1947.

The event was fairly simple and she had to collect clothing coupons for her dress just like any other bride would have at the time.

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales the next in line to the throne, was born in 1948, and his sister, Princess Anne, now The Princess Royal, two years later.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip lived in Malta between 1949 and 1951, where Prince Philip was an officer in the Mediterranean Fleet.

She was in Kenya at the time of her father's death; she was officially crowned Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953.

After Princess Elizabeth became Queen, their third child, Prince Andrew, arrived in 1960 and the fourth, Prince Edward, in 1964. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were the first children to be born to a reigning monarch since Queen Victoria had her family.

The Queen has eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Her husband Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021.

In June 2022 the Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee surpassing Queen Victoria.