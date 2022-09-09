Queen Elizabeth II: Chichester Cathedral cancels recital in light of Her Majesty's passing
Following Her Majesty the Queen’s passing Chichester Cathedral has cancelled its upcoming recital.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday afternoon, September 8, aged 96.
Following her passing the cathedral decided to cancel their upcoming recital.
In a statement on Twitter, the Cathedral wrote: “Please note that in light of the recent death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this recital will no longer take place on Saturday 17th September.
"A revised date will be scheduled in due course.”