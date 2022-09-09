Edit Account-Sign Out
Queen Elizabeth II: Chichester Cathedral cancels recital in light of Her Majesty's passing

Following Her Majesty the Queen’s passing Chichester Cathedral has cancelled its upcoming recital.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:13 am
MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday afternoon, September 8, aged 96.

Following her passing the cathedral decided to cancel their upcoming recital.

In a statement on Twitter, the Cathedral wrote: “Please note that in light of the recent death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this recital will no longer take place on Saturday 17th September.

"A revised date will be scheduled in due course.”

