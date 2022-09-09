Queen Elizabeth II: Chichester Cathedral hold prayer in remembrance
Chichester Cathedral has created a prayer in remembrance for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth passed away yesterday afternoon, September 8, aged 96.
In a statement on Twitter, the cathedral released the prayer to commemorate Her Majesty’s service.
The prayer goes: “Majestic God,
“whose throne is in heaven,
“whose footstool is in Earth,
"we thank you for your servant, Elizabeth,
"your faithful servant,
“our beloved Queen.
"As we mourn her passing,
"we give thanks to her witness,
"of devoted service,
"unfailing wisdom,
"compassionate generosity,
"and faithful dedication,
"and pray that we may embrace their values
"and build their kingdom,
"today and always.
"Amen.”