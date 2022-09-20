Allan and Patricia Ware celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, September 8 and received a card from the Queen that same day to congratulate them.

That evening, they were ‘devastated’ to hear that Her Majesty had passed away.The card, which was signed by the late Queen, said: “I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your Diamond Wedding anniversary on 8th September, 2022.

“I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion.”

Allan and Patricia Ware with their card from the Queen.

Allan and Patricia were both born in Chichester, attended schools in the area and continue to live in the city.

They were married at St Richard’s Church 60 years ago, on Saturday, September 8, 1962.