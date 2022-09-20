Queen Elizabeth II: Chichester couple celebrating diamond wedding anniversary one of the last to receive a card from Her Majesty
A couple celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary believe that they may have been ‘amongst only a few couples to receive a congratulatory card’ from the Queen on the day she died.
Allan and Patricia Ware celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, September 8 and received a card from the Queen that same day to congratulate them.
That evening, they were ‘devastated’ to hear that Her Majesty had passed away.The card, which was signed by the late Queen, said: “I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your Diamond Wedding anniversary on 8th September, 2022.
“I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion.”
Allan and Patricia were both born in Chichester, attended schools in the area and continue to live in the city.
They were married at St Richard’s Church 60 years ago, on Saturday, September 8, 1962.
The pair have three daughters who have also raised their families in Chichester.