Queen Elizabeth II: Everyone Active cancel dates out of respect for late monarch
Everyone Active have cancelled dates out of respect of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday, aged 98.
In response, Stuart Mills, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “Following the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we will be cancelling our open day events at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre and Westgate Leisure Centre this Saturday 10 September, as the UK enters a period of national mourning. We do not feel it would be appropriate to hold an event of celebration during this time.
“The teams across our sites in Chichester will endeavour to rearrange the events and will send out communication of this at a later date. Our centres remain open for normal day-to-day business.”