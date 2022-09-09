Queen Elizabeth II: Everyone Active cancel dates out of respect for late monarch

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In response, Stuart Mills, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “Following the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we will be cancelling our open day events at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre and Westgate Leisure Centre this Saturday 10 September, as the UK enters a period of national mourning. We do not feel it would be appropriate to hold an event of celebration during this time.