Queen Elizabeth II: Flowers laid on Bognor Regis war memorial to honour Her Majesty

Her Majesty died yesterday (September 08) at Balmoral Castle, surrounded by family. Although no official cause of death has been released, a statement from Buckingham Palace said she died ‘peacefully’, having spent yesterday afternoon under medical supervision at one of her favourite royal homes.

The flowers were laid after an invitation by Arun District and Bognor Regis Town Council, who have asked that mourners respect “The Queen’s wishes that these should not be wrapped in cellophane and ribbon so that they may be disposed of and composted appropriately.”

A book of condolences will be revealed at the town hall in due time, giving members of the public who wish to send their sympathies to the Royal Family a chance to do so.

Flowers laid for Queen Elizabeth II

For many Bognor Regis residents, the death of the Queen has already proved emotional.

“I just thought she was a really lovely lady, to be quite honest, and I was shocked by the news when I heard it,” one person told the Bognotr Regis Observer.

"I didn’t find out until a little bit later, when it had already been announced. I just remember thinking ‘oh my god’. She’s the only monarch I’ve ever known, and I just thought she was so fair and graceful.”

Yvette Walters echoed those sentiments: “She was a mainstay of the country. She devoted her entire life to us - to serving - and she did so with grace and charm. That means a whole lot, I think, to everyone.”

For some, the death of the queen is the end of an era. The loss of the only monarch many of us have ever known means change is on its way, even if we don’t know what it looks like.

"I think things will be different now. and I think she’s seen so much change over the years that she ruled, and there are so many more changes to come,” said Deborah Addicot.

“People are a bit subdued today,” added Laurence Slater “There’s a really strange feeling in Bognor Regis.”