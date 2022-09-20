The service was conducted by the Reverend Canon Leslie Wells, team rector of Horley and branch chaplain, and attended by approximately 100 people, adults and children, with representatives from two local scouting groups.

Those attending were invited to lay their own flowers as a mark of respect and remembrance.

The service, which included a two-minute silence, concluded with the national anthem and three cheers for King Charles III.

The Horley branch of the Royal British Legion held a service of commemoration in memory Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the War Memorial, Brighton Road on Sunday [September 18] evening

All attending were given a sprig of rosemary for remembrance.

