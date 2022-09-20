Queen Elizabeth II: Horley branch of Royal British Legion holds service of commemoration in memory of Her Majesty
The Horley branch of the Royal British Legion held a service of commemoration in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the War Memorial in Brighton Road on Sunday [September 18] evening.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Canon Leslie Wells, team rector of Horley and branch chaplain, and attended by approximately 100 people, adults and children, with representatives from two local scouting groups.
Those attending were invited to lay their own flowers as a mark of respect and remembrance.
The service, which included a two-minute silence, concluded with the national anthem and three cheers for King Charles III.
All attending were given a sprig of rosemary for remembrance.