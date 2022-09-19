Queen Elizabeth II: Memorial held at mosque in Crawley

The service went ahead on September 14 at the Noor Mosque in Langley Green. Those attending included Deputy Lord Lieutenant Neil hart, Rt Rev Ruth Bushyager, the Bishop of Horsham and Lews, Henry Smith MP, Her Worship the Mayor , Jilly Hart, Katy Bourne, Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex and faith leaders from a range of faiths as well as councillors, friends, and neighbours.

President of the AMA, Mr Adeel Shazad said: “It was only a few weeks ago we had the pleasure of holding her Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and shared the occasion with our neighbour and official in the community. Today is a day of remembrance of all that she did for our nation.”