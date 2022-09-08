Queen Elizabeth II: postal workers cancel strike to mourn Queen's death
The Communication Worker’s Union (CWU) has cancelled strike action planned for tomorrow (September 9) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Postal workers and Openreach staff were due to strike tomorrow for better pay and working conditions in the latest in a long line of strikes, after Royal Mail recorded record £758 million profits this year.
Strikes were held earlier today, before the news was announced, and strikes took place previously on August 26 and 31.
A spokesperson for the union said the decision to cancel the strike was made following the ‘very sad news’ of the Queen’s death at Balmoral Palace earlier today.
"Out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrows planned strike action. Further information and communications will follow,” they said.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace this evening said the Queen, aged 96, died ‘peacefully’ and surrounded by family at Balmoral Palace in Scotland.