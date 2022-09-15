Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: Five places to see a live screening in Sussex
There’s various places in Sussex showing the Queen's funeral on Monday.
The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday (September 19) at Westminster Abbey. The service will take place at 11am.
Here are five places showing the funeral in Sussex:
Hailsham – St Mary’s Parish Church
Uckfield – Picture House (book your free tickets here)
Hastings – Alexandra Park on the top lawn
Brighton – Horatio's Bar on the pier
Bognor Regis – Picturedrome Cinema (book your free tickets here)