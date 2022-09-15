Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: Five places to see a live screening in Sussex

There’s various places in Sussex showing the Queen's funeral on Monday.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:34 pm

The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday (September 19) at Westminster Abbey. The service will take place at 11am.

Here are five places showing the funeral in Sussex:

Hailsham – St Mary’s Parish Church

Most Popular

Public screenings of the Queen's funeral in Sussex (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Uckfield – Picture House (book your free tickets here)

Hastings – Alexandra Park on the top lawn

Brighton – Horatio's Bar on the pier

Bognor Regis – Picturedrome Cinema (book your free tickets here)

More news from Sussex

Elizabeth IISussexQueenBrighton