​​'Queen Jean', a popular resident at a Worthing nursing home, just had to have a crown for her 100th birthday – and staff even found a golden 'birthday queen' sash for her to wear.

Jean Emmerson turned 100 on Saturday, July 8, and a party was held at Hollywynd Rest Home, in St Botolph's Road, with a two-tier birthday cake and a pink chocolate fountain.

Manager Jade Vaughan said: "We affectionately call her Queen Jean and for her birthday, we made sure she had some sort of crown, along with a sash that read 'Birthday Queen'.

"We had a party with a chocolate fountain, and made the chocolate pink for her, and had pitchers of Pimm’s, her favourite.

"The Salvation Army also came on the Sunday. Karen Kennard kindly organised the visit and they played in our garden as well as chatting to other residents."