Patricia Barrett and Peter Campbell both travelled up to Worcester to receive their award which is given to people for their help in local communities.

For more than 70 years, Her Late Majesty marked the Royal Maundy Service, and the tradition has continued every year since.

This year, the service was marked by Her Majesty the Queen, who presented the recipients with a Maundy gift and thank them for their help in local communities.

The crowds welcome Queen Camilla outside Worcester Cathedral.

The men and women were selected from the Church of England dioceses and Anglican and Ecumenical partners across the UK.

The recipients were presented with a red purse and a white purse. The white purse contained a set of minted silver Maundy coins, valued to the age of the King, and the red purse contained commemorative coins.

Patricia Barrett, 87, from Lancing West Sussex, was Head Sacristan and PCC member at St Michael & All Angels, Lancing for over two decades.

Revd Fr Felix Smith, the vicar at St Michael & All Angels, said: “Patricia is a model of selfless service to parish and community. She would help wherever needed, whether setting up for events, getting people to church, talking to newcomers or running a group for lonely over-60s.”

Queen Camilla shares a smile with one of the Yeoman of the Guard.

Patricia has been involved in church life since 1965 when living in London before she moved down to the south coast in 2002.

On the Maundy Purse award Patricia said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. It is even better than getting an OBE.

“I’m was really looking forward to the day. I chose an outfit I wore at my grandson’s wedding. A red and blue outfit with a fawn jacket.

“I’m in a wheelchair due to my osteoarthritis, so my daughter, Judith Short, took me and she had a ticket to the cathedral service as well. My son drove us both.”

The Maundy Purses.

Peter Campbell, 81 is from Littlehampton where he has lived all his life. He has attended St Mary's, Littlehampton, for as long as he can remember. “I’ve been a server for 65 years come the end of April.Before that I was a choir boy until my voice broke.

“I will probably only serve until the end of this year, because of my arthritis. My mobility is not so good nowadays.

Peter said: “I was shocked when I saw the letter from Buckingham Palace. I could not believe it! However, I was really looking forward to the ceremony although I was a little on edge, but was good hands. The churchwarden Val Alison and her husband Alan, who live in Warbleton, took me to Worcester for the ceremony and Val accompanied me in the cathedral.

“We went up on Wednesday night, so we were in good time for the early morning ceremony. We had to be seated by 8.45am.”

The vicar of St Mary Littlehampton, Revd Mark Williams said: “We are delighted for Peter. It is an honour well-deserved. Peter’s faith is central to his life. He has served devotedly in various roles over many years, and even now with arthritis he will be found every Sunday proudly acting as crucifer and dealing with the less glamorous practicalities of worship.”

What is the story behind Maundy Thursday?

Maundy Thursday marks the night of the Last Supper and the day that Jesus celebrated his final Passover with his disciples. The Last Supper is the final meal Jesus shared with his apostles before his crucifixion.

It is a key date in the Christian calendar as it marks the end of Lent - a time when many people decide to give up what they love to remember Jesus' sacrifice.

Maundy Thursday is believed to be the day when Jesus washed his disciples' feet and commanded them to do the same for each other. This tradition is now carried on to the present day, with religious leaders, like the Pope, traditionally washing and kissing the feet of people - usually church members.