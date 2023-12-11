Queen Victoria Christmas tree ornaments owned by East Sussex man fetch over £1,000 at auction

Antique Christmas tree ornaments which once belonged to Queen Victoria have sold for just under £1,500 at auction.

Two of the the Queen's royal fir tree adornments, which had been owned by a man from East Sussex, have sold for a total price of £1,443.

The doll inside a woven crib and wax doll missing a leg, which are more than 120 years old, had been owned and used by royal historian Daniel Hadden.

Despite his passion for vintage decorations, Mr Hadden decided it was time to part ways with the items.

Antique Christmas tree ornaments which once belonged to Queen Victoria have sold for just under £1,500 at auction. Picture: Hansen Auctioneers

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire, said: "They sparked major pre-sale interest and sold to a private UK online bidder. They will be cherished and preserved for years to come."

Mr Hadden, from Wivelsfield Green, said that the decorations had originally been given to a teenager in the late 1800s.

He said: “These decorations were obtained by Miss Elsie H Young (1884-1959), second cousin of Isabella Whichcote.

“Isabella had a grace and favour apartment in Hampton Court and invited Miss Young to a Christmas banquet.

“During the festive celebrations she was given the decorations.

“It has been noted by the Royal Collection Trust that Queen Victoria often gifted items from her Christmas tree to guests.

“Miss Young treasured them all her life. She thought them so important she left them to her servant, Rosie Ellison.”

Daniel, a royal historian, added that he loved Christmas and early Christmas decorations but had decided to sell the ornaments so someone else could enjoy them this festive season.

The decorations sold for a total of £1,443, including the buyer’s premium, when they went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers.

He added: "With Christmas approaching I decided it was time to let someone else enjoy these royal festive mementos.

"They can have the pleasure of owning something that belonged to one of Britain's most famous monarchs, and use them to decorate their tree.

"These items are historically important, too. As well as being early festive decorations they remind us that Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert helped to make Christmas what it is today.