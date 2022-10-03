The award was announced in June and the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, will make the formal presentation at a celebratory event in Findon Village Hall on October 17. More than 100 current and past volunteers will attend, along with Deputy Lieutenants The Earl of Lytton, Mrs Carole Hayward and Hugh Bonneville.

Mr Griffith wanted to thank the team at the community-owned store personally and met with volunteers there on Friday afternoon. He said: “It was wonderful to meet the volunteers, worthy winners of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. I wish them all a wonderful evening on the 17th, when they will be presented with the award by the Lord-Lieutenant Lady Emma Barnard.”

He also presented a written letter of congratulations, in which he wrote: “Findon Village Store is a wonderful success story of a community coming together to ensure the continuity of a beloved and much-needed village amenity. I am quite sure that as a community owned and run store, you provide much more than essential items – friendships and neighbourly support especially.

"I am delighted you have been recognised for your hard work through the highest award that can be given to a voluntary group. It is especially poignant that yours will be one of the last of the Queens Awards, in a year which has seen both an historic Jubilee and the sad passing of The Queen. I have no doubt that your award will have an extra special meaning for you all.”

Findon Village Store was bought by a group of residents in 2017, after it was closed without notice. Within six months, it had been re-stocked and re-opened, thanks to an army of volunteers. It has now become a thriving and successful venture, including delivering to housebound customers, with all profits being returned to the community.

Patrick Colville, chairman of the management team, said: "Our volunteers are a great team with a rich variety of life and professional skills, who share their time and talents willingly and generously. This prestigious award is a wonderful recognition of their commitment and hard work. They are the backbone of the initiative, which is truly amazing and absolutely is for the community, by the community.”

