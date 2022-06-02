Queen's Birthday Honours: Sompting firefighter receives MBE in 2022 honour’s list

Dr Paul Grimwood is receiving the honour for his services to fire safety.

Paul has dedicated more than 50 years to protecting people in the UK and internationally, both as a firefighting expert and through his charitable work for victims of burns.

The 66-year-old said: “I was absolutely overjoyed, the sun was coming through the bedroom window as I opened the mail and it was something that really shocked me. At the same time, I'm honoured to receive this.”

Paul Grimwood

Paul is currently a principal fire safety engineer for Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

Since becoming London Fire Brigade’s youngest ever firefighter at 18, he is now a highly regarded pioneer for improving and implementing firefighting defences and strategies across the world.

The Sompting resident is credited with defining and implementing innovative tactical firefighting procedures his concept of tactical flow rate has been adopted globally, and he championed the introduction of the incident decision-making process RICE (Rescue, Intervention, Containment and Evacuation) across the UK.

He said: “Firefighters lay their lives on the line everyday, to protect the public. They are the ones that should be receiving an honour. They do work daily which is often unrecognised and often unappreciated. I am accepting this honour on their behalf, because there are so many incredible people in the UK Fire and Rescue Service.”