Queen's Canopy Trees planted by Town Mayor in East Grinstead to mark Platinum Jubilee
Four new trees have been planted on the East Court Estate, in East Grinstead, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark the historic Platinum Jubilee.
The canopy project was extended by King Charles III following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth ll in September.
Three of the trees are English indigenous and the fourth is a ginkgo. Ginkgo trees were restricted to Japan, but since the 17th century it has been spreading around the world.
The gingko suits the British climate and produces the most beautiful leaves and plant shape.
Most Popular
The ginkgo was planted on behalf of East Grinstead Town Council, while the pear tree was donated by East Grinstead in Bloom.
One of the whitebeam trees was donated by the family of Robert Blowe. The other was donated by the East Grinstead Natural History Society on their 90th anniversary.
The trees were planted by the Town Mayor Councillor Adam Peacock, family members of Mr Blowe, and representatives of the East Grinsead Natural History Society, who were replacing trees which have been recently lost to disease on the estate.