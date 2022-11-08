Queen's Canopy Trees planted by Town Mayor in East Grinstead to mark Platinum Jubilee

The canopy project was extended by King Charles III following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth ll in September.

Three of the trees are English indigenous and the fourth is a ginkgo. Ginkgo trees were restricted to Japan, but since the 17th century it has been spreading around the world.

The gingko suits the British climate and produces the most beautiful leaves and plant shape.

Four new trees have been planted on the East Court Estate, in East Grinstead, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark the historic Platinum Jubilee

The ginkgo was planted on behalf of East Grinstead Town Council, while the pear tree was donated by East Grinstead in Bloom.

One of the whitebeam trees was donated by the family of Robert Blowe. The other was donated by the East Grinstead Natural History Society on their 90th anniversary.