Brighton and Hove City Council had approved 81 road closures – 79 are for residential street parties and two for pubs.

Those pubs were The George Payne in Hove, which held its Jubilee street party on Thursday (June 2) and The Caxton Arms in North Gardens, Brighton, which celebrated on Sunday (June 5).

Residential street parties were held over the special four-day weekend with most on Saturday and Sunday.

One of those on Saturday was at Worcester Villas, Hove, where a huge table stretched along the road and brought neighbours together for the celebrations, which included live music, dancing and lots of cakes.

Over in Carden Avenue in Brighton, Maycroft Manor Care Home on Carden Avenue, held a street party for more than 120 residents, relatives and members of the local community.

Have a look at our gallery of photographs sent in by our readers below.

