Queen’s Jubilee: 300 Bexhill residents create amazing Union Jack image

As part of the celebrations residents created a Union Jack flag by holding up individual flags, with it being captured aerially by a drone.

Roger Crouch, the organiser of the event, said: “Three hundred residents of Bexhill created a unique community commemorative image of the Union Jack, as a tribute to Her Majesty on occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. In high winds on the seafront the drone captured the image.

“The atmosphere was brilliant, with patriotic music playing, people waving flags at the aerial camera and cheering on a given signal, raising their cards above their heads to produce the image our flag.

“Thanks to The Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for their sponsorship, the De La Warr Pavilion for their support and Howard Martin, Carlie Hosseingholizadeh, Garry Fellows and Fiona Hemsworth for their great help.

“The biggest thanks to our wonderful community that took part.”

The Bexhill 100 Motoring club also attended the event allowing residents to see a collection of cars that were built across the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: People getting ready for an aerial photograph to be taken on the lawns adjacent to the De La Warr Pavilion. Photo by Jeff Penfold.

