Queens Jubilee - Chichester school marks celebrates with 70 individual pieces of history for 70 years

70 Things for 70 Years is a special, whole school community project in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Westbourne House School.

Westbourne House School head of history, Beth Armitage said: “Our pupils and their parents have researched family histories and looked for interesting objects from across the decades, 1952 – 2022, and sent us photographs of their finds to create this incredibly diverse collection

“This has been a really lovely project to be a part of. The photos shared are so varied ranging from one of our teachers meeting the Queen when she was at school, to old mobile phones and Coronation memorabilia.

“Not only have the items photographed been amazing, it has been a real privilege to share so many personal stories and memories that go along with them as well. We are so grateful for the enthusiasm with which the pupils and parents have shown – their contributions have made a wonderful display for the school community to enjoy as part of our Jubilee celebrations.”

Westbourne House School headmaster, Martin Barker, added: “Our 70 Things for 70 Years community exhibition has really helped the children to understand the extraordinary length of time the Queen has served as our monarch and the history of the last 70 years and also opened their eyes to significant moments of local and family history as well. It’s a very special collection.”

A mobile phone from 1989

A tape recorder from 1964 -from Olive and Oscar's Grandads' childhood

Westbourne House teacher, Miss Van Holland met the Queen when she was a school pupil during the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Brownie and guide uniforms – we had great fun looking for things at our grandparent's house