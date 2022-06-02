Queen's Jubilee: Hundreds turn out for beacon lighting in Bognor Regis

The ceremony marks Queen Elizabeth II’s seventieth year of rule – a landmark in British monarchical history.
To celebrate, Residents of Bognor Regis gathered on the seafront to light a ceremonial beacon, joining 1,500 other towns and cities across the commonwealth doing the same.
Alongside a proclamation by the town crier, there was also a unique bugle call, music performed by the Bersted Arts Choir and an impressive fireworks display from the end of the pier.
Bagpipe music was also played, and the Bognor Regis Sea Cadets were in attendance.
The ceremony comes after the town crier’s first proclamation this afternoon, and before the much-anticipated return of the Bognor Regis carnival, which, this year, has adopted an appropriately regal theme and is due to set off from The Esplanade on Saturday, passing through the town centre for the first time ever.