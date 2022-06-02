Queen's Jubilee: Hundreds turn out for beacon lighting in Bognor Regis

The ceremony marks Queen Elizabeth II’s seventieth year of rule – a landmark in British monarchical history.

To celebrate, Residents of Bognor Regis gathered on the seafront to light a ceremonial beacon, joining 1,500 other towns and cities across the commonwealth doing the same.

Alongside a proclamation by the town crier, there was also a unique bugle call, music performed by the Bersted Arts Choir and an impressive fireworks display from the end of the pier.

Bognor Regis beacon lighting

Bagpipe music was also played, and the Bognor Regis Sea Cadets were in attendance.