Queen's Jubilee: Hundreds turn out in Bognor Regis for barnstormer of a carnival

Returning after a two year absence and contending with the added pressure of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, expectations for this year’s Bognor Regis carnival were high. Organisers wanted to make it the biggest and best event in the town’s history; drawing on live music, dance, and ambitious floats to shake off the dust of the pandemic.

Thankfully, they succeeded. With spectators turning out in their hundreds and a variety of community groups taking part in the parade, organisers and residents have dubbed this year’s procession a major success.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There was an amazing turn out,” said Sarah Boote Cooke from Bognor Regis Carnival. “Bognor did us proud. We were so happy to see so many people in the town centre because obviously it’s a new route.

The Bognor Regis carnival

"It was just great to watch the floats and the walkers, and all these people dancing in the streets. Even the sun came out.”

The parade left the seafront just after 1.15pm, travelled through the town centre and settled at the showgrounds on West Park, where celebrations are set to continue until 8pm tonight.

With food, drinks, live music and stalls organised by a wide range of community groups, visitor’s praised the event’s atmosphere and scope.

"We thought the weather was going to be really bad, but the sun is shining which is a real godsend,” said visitor Cheryl Skinner.

"There’s a real atmosphere here; it’s lovely.”

"Seeing the streets so busy, it’s been a long time since we’ve had anything done do that here,” added Jodie Gregg.

"In the olden days, we used to come down for the carnival and you’d get so many people coming down to see it, which has tapered off lately. But I really feel like this has brought Bognor back to life.”

This year’s event followed an appropriately royal theme – a nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which is being celebrated over the bank holiday weekend. As such, it featured a family of ‘royals’ pulled from local residents chosen by the carnival committee, and jubilee colours on floats and displays throughout the carnival.

It comes after a proclamation made by the town crier yesterday and a beacon lighting ceremony last night, in which Bognor joined 1,500 towns across the commonwealth to light a fire in The Queen’s honour.